Lacrosse growing in popularity

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the county and right here locally a camp was held for fans and athletes.

Lacrosse has historically always been an east coast sport, but since the sport is globally inclusive for all ages it’s growing popularity across the upper Midwest.

In fact, every high school in Rochester, except Lourdes has a lacrosse team.

Locally the pandemic slowed the sports growth, but now the stick surge is coming back.

Their are roughly 200 students participating in lacrosse in the Rochester School District

