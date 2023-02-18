11th Annual Youth Ice Expo, hosted by Project MN Youth Outdoors, sees strong turnout Saturday

Project MN Youth Outdoors Expo
Project MN Youth Outdoors Expo(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It seemed like the perfect day to get out on the ice and catch some fish!

Around a thousand people made their way to Chester Woods Park Saturday to participate in the 11th annual Youth Ice Expo.

The ice fishing expo was put on by Project MN Youth Outdoors as a way to get kids outside, while learning about how to take care of the environment.

“That’s the whole thing. Try to get these kids outdoors. You don’t always have to be tablets and cellphones. You can be a gamer if you want, but there’s other things to do in the winter and we’re trying to prove that.”

Aaron Stevens, President of Project MN Youth Outdoors

The organizers say that there were a lot of first-timers on the ice Saturday.

The ice fishing tournament ended with trophies and prizes for the kids.

