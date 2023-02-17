Rochester’s first indoor skate park, ‘The Garden’ is officially open

'The Garden' Indoor Skatepark Opens
'The Garden' Indoor Skatepark Opens(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a few setbacks during the construction process, Rochester’s first indoor skate park, ‘The Garden’, opened its doors to skaters on Friday.

Co-owners Laura and Adam Kramer are both relieved and excited to see all of their hard work come to fruition.

‘The Garden’ features not only a skate park, but a skate shop and coffee shop to enjoy

“And really, more than anything, a comfortable place for young people to come hang out and be themselves and relax.”

Adam Kramer, Co-Owner of 'The Garden'

Although the skate park has opened, the owners mentioned that nothing is completely finished, and changes can be expected.

There are daily and monthly membership options available.

Daily admission is $12 plus tax.

More information can be found here.

Previous Stories on 'The Garden'
Rochester couple opens new indoor skate park
Construction continues at Rochester indoor skate park

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Rochester
Rare card collection stolen from Rochester home
Kellogg man fires gun as Rochester Police Department detain him
Kellogg man fires gun in hotel as Rochester police detain him
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
McQuillan Park Splash Pad & Park Improvements
Rochester Parks and Rec seeks community feedback on splash pads, improvements

Latest News

Midwest’s largest winter kite festival returns to Clear Lake
Midwest’s largest winter kite festival returns to Clear Lake
Goonie’s Comedy Club features Bryan Miller
Goonie’s Comedy Club features Bryan Miller
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: Knock at the Cabin, Plane