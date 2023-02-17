Rochester’s first indoor skate park, ‘The Garden’ is officially open

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a few setbacks during the construction process, Rochester’s first indoor skate park, ‘The Garden’, opened its doors to skaters on Friday.

Co-owners Laura and Adam Kramer are both relieved and excited to see all of their hard work come to fruition.

‘The Garden’ features not only a skate park, but a skate shop and coffee shop to enjoy

“And really, more than anything, a comfortable place for young people to come hang out and be themselves and relax.”

Although the skate park has opened, the owners mentioned that nothing is completely finished, and changes can be expected.

There are daily and monthly membership options available.

Daily admission is $12 plus tax.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.