Rochester Riverfront project enters new phase

By Noah Caplan and KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Riverfront Development project has entered a new phase, according to the City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center (DMC) Thursday. The project, which has been a topic of discussion for years, is expected to have significant implications for the floodwater layout and some landmarks in town.

“I think it’s probably more like 2024 when we’re starting to see dirt moved,” said DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb.

City officials said the former Legends’ Bar and Grill building will be part of the riverfront plan, and the city is currently in the design and engineering phase. DMC executive director Patrick Seeb and City Development Director Irene Woodward said that the city will meet with consultants and engineers to best implement these riverfront plans.

“Those concepts we got in that first phase will kind of just continue to be evolved, so for the Legends’ site, it will be starting to look at what can be built in that building,” Woodward said.

The project faces major challenges, however, with flood mitigation efforts still a concern. For 45 years, walls along the Zumbro River have prevented flooding like what happened in 1978. City officials have noted the biggest obstacle is how to make the river more accessible while also maintaining flood protection.

DMC's president Patrick Seeb said the project will depend on finding a middle ground between flood mitigation efforts and making the river more accessible.

There will be plenty of opportunities for public input on the project, and Woodward hopes to work with the US Corps on flood wall studies and what permits will be required.

