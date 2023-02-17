New indoor skate park, ‘The Garden’ is officially open in Rochester

'The Garden' Indoor Skatepark Opens
'The Garden' Indoor Skatepark Opens
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a few setbacks during the construction process, ‘The Garden’, a new skate park opened its doors to skaters on Friday.

Co-owners Laura and Adam Kramer are both relieved and excited to see all of their hard work come to fruition.

‘The Garden’ features not only a skate park, but a skate shop and coffee shop to enjoy

“And really, more than anything, a comfortable place for young people to come hang out and be themselves and relax.”

Adam Kramer, Co-Owner of 'The Garden'

Although the skate park has opened, the owners mentioned that nothing is completely finished, and changes can be expected.

There are daily and monthly membership options available.

Daily admission is $12 plus tax.

More information can be found here.

