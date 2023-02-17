Minnesota moves toward paid sick leave mandate for everyone

Employees would be guaranteed one hour of “earned sick and safe time” for every 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours per year.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly all Minnesota workers would be entitled to paid sick leave under a plan moving through the Legislature.

It’s aimed at the roughly one-third whose employers don’t already offer time off when workers are ill.

Employees would be guaranteed one hour of “earned sick and safe time” for every 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours per year.

The proposal sets a floor.

Nothing would change for workers who already have better benefits.

The chief author, Democratic Rep. Liz Olson of Duluth, said Thursday that more than 900,000 Minnesota workers don’t currently get paid time off to care for themselves or loved ones.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Rochester
Rare card collection stolen from Rochester home
Kellogg man fires gun as Rochester Police Department detain him
Kellogg man fires gun in hotel as Rochester police detain him
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
McQuillan Park Splash Pad & Park Improvements
Rochester Parks and Rec seeks community feedback on splash pads, improvements

Latest News

Goonie's Comedy Club
Goonie’s Comedy Club features Bryan Miller
Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: Knock at the Cabin, Plane
Midwest’s largest winter kite festival returns to Clear Lake
Midwest’s largest winter kite festival returns to Clear Lake
Police found 6-year-old Eli Hart shot to death in the trunk of his mother's car. (WCCO, FAMILY...
Mother sentenced for killing 6-year-old son