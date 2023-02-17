Mild temps this weekend; an active, wintry weather pattern next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold sunshine will be the rule as we move toward the weekend today thanks to a large area of high pressure that is pushing through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’re going to enjoy abundant sunshine all day long that will work with a gradually increasing southwest breeze to warm temperatures to the upper 20s in the afternoon. Winds will reach 15 to 20 miles per hour later in the day, keeping wind chill values in the teens for the most part.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a brisk breeze developing in the afternoon. (KTTC)

Temperatures will hover in the low 20s this evening before slowly climbing a little after midnight. A gusty southwest breeze will help in the warming process as a warm front pushes through the area.

Saturday looks like the best weather day of the next several days as mild air will be in place with a fair amount of bright late February sunshine and southwest winds will be on the lighter side throughout the day. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 30s to low 40s which is more than ten degrees above the seasonal average.

Clouds will thicken for Sunday as a weak storm system skirts the area to the north. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s with a brisk westerly breeze that will keep wind chill levels in the 20s for the most part.

Snow chances will increase next week. (KTTC)

A weak cold front will generate a few light snow showers or flurries late Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Presidents’ Day will be in the mid-30s.

A large storm system may move into the region next week, bringing wintry precipitation in the middle of the week. (KTTC)

There will a chance of light snow late on Monday with a better chance of more widespread snow in the middle of the week. (KTTC)

A large storm system will approach the region from the west, possibly bringing a couple of days of wintry weather to the area. Snow or a wintry mix may develop as early as Tuesday evening or Tuesday night, potentially hanging around through Wednesday before winding down during the day on Thursday. The midweek storm system will certainly be one that bears watching. Some accumulation is possible during that time frame, but a lot can change between now and then, so it will be a few days before we know specific details. High temperatures will be dropping gradually throughout the week, going from the upper 20s on Tuesday to the teens next Friday. High pressure late in the week will bring cold sunshine next Friday and for the following weekend high temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Temps will fall to more seasonably cold levels next week and in the days that follow. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023. Sunny skies and a brisk Southwest breeze will help temperatures climb to the upper 20s today. The weekend looks mild with temperatures flirting with the 40s on Saturday and mainly in the 30s Sunday. Snow chances increase next week and we may see several inches of accumulation between Wednesday and early Thursday. wweatherwweathermankkttcwxmminnesotat#tgif ♬ Gym Workout - Instrumental - Type Beat

