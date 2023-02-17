Midwest’s largest winter kite festival returns to Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) – The Midwest’s largest winter kite festival is returning to Clear Lake, Iowa this weekend.

The “Color the Wind” event will be on Saturday, February 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event features huge inflatable kites of all kinds flown by kite-flyers from across the United States.

It is free attend, but donations are appreciated.

Kites will be available for purchase at the Lakeview Room. You can also bring your own kite to fly.

You may also drive along N Lakeview Drive to view the kites without getting out of your car.

More information can be found here.

