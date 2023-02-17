Goonie’s Comedy Club features Bryan Miller

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Goonie’s Comedy Club features comedians from all over the country. This weekend Bryan Miller will headline at the Club.

More than a decade ago, he quit his job as a newspaper editor to move to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and try standup comedy in 2008. In his first year he was a finalist in Acme’s Funniest Person in the Twin Cities contest, and just two years later he was spotted by Craig Ferguson, who invited him to do a spot on CBS’s The Late Late Show, where he made his network television debut in April 2012.

Miller joined Midwest Access on Friday ahead of his Friday and Saturday shows.

Tickets are $19 in advance.

You can get tickets here.

Location: Right next to Crooked Pint at 1625 Broadway Ave S Suite 1, Rochester, MN 55904

