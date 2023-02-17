End of an Era: Spring Valley A&W Closing

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s the end of an era. Spring Valley’s once popular car hop restaurant A&W is closing up shop for good.

While common a few decades ago, car hops now only exist for the nostalgia. But today, nostalgia doesn’t seem to be paying the bills as car hops have begun dying out.

A&W owner Tom Evanoff said the historic building in Spring Valley couldn’t be sold as a restaurant, just as property, which has now been purchased by the car dealership next to the restaurant

Evanoff spoke Thursday on the restaurant’s history in the community.

“This was the place to go from ‘56 on. Across the street was a drive-in theater. So, this was the hub back in the ‘50s. This was the place to hang out, and a good portion of the town has worked here at one point,” Evanoff said.

There will be an auction February 21st where people can purchase small pieces of history that were important to the restaurant.

