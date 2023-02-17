Beautiful Weekend; Major weather-maker next week

Snow chances return next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking some warm temperatures for the weekend and several snow chances next week.

Weekend Forecast:

Saturday: High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20s heading into Sunday morning.

Sunday: Highs will be in the 30s with overcast skies Sunday afternoon. Winds will increase to around 10-15 mph with gusts around 20 mph at times. Temperatures Sunday night will drop into the lower 20s with overcast skies.

Our main weather-maker next week is expected to move into the region Wednesday into Thursday. Confidence continues to grow with this next system. There are still a ton of question marks, but accumulating snowfall looks to be possible at this time.

Our “winter weather potential” continues to increase for this next system. SE Minnesota and NE Iowa are currently in the “likely” range of accumulating snowfall for next week. Right now, the highest threat is just off to our west, but that could still change heading into next week. Keep a close eye on the forecast through the weekend if you have travel plans next week.

High temperatures next week will be in the middle and lower 20s Tuesday through Thursday. Cold temperatures will follow next week’s weather-maker with highs in the teens on Friday.

Nick

