Albert Lea woman named Good Samaritan Society Rising Star

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Three Good Samaritan Society leaders have been recognized as 2023 McKnight’s Women of Distinction Award winners, including Katie Davis from Albert Lea.

Davis is the Senior Director of Long-Term Care in Albert Lea, and she was recognized as a Rising Star.

The Rising Star awards category honors women who have fewer than 15 years of experience in the skilled nursing, senior living or home care fields or are 40 years old or younger. All have demonstrated an exceptional commitment at the community, facility, agency or corporate level.

”Katie is the epitome of servant leadership,” says Kelly Honstad, director of nursing at Good Samaritan Society – Albert Lea. “In addition to her own duties, Katie can be seen cleaning rooms, mopping floors and serving meal trays to residents. Katie is focused on excellence and drives members of our team to do the same. She works with the team to set goals to keep our facility moving forward, no matter what the obstacle may be.”

The other winners were Desirae Toomey, also recognized as a Rising Star, from Sioux Falls, SD and Aimee Middleton, the Vice President of Operations in Sioux Falls, SD. Middleton was recognized in the Hall of Honor category.

The McKnight’s Women of Distinction Awards program will culminate with an awards ceremony in Chicago on May 22.

The Good Samaritan Society is one of the largest not-for-profit providers for senior care and services in the United States with more than 200 locations in 22 states. Its services include senior living, long-term care, rehabilitation therapy, home-based services and more. For 100 years, the organization has been dedicated to sharing God’s love through the work of health, healing and comfort. Learn more about the Good Samaritan Society here.

