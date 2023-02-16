VIDEO: 9-year-old crashes after mother instructs him on how to back out of parking spot

A 9-year-old child wrecked a car as his mother instructed him on how to pull out of a parking spot. (Source: New Port Richey Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN) – Video showing a Florida woman attempting to give driving lessons to her 9-year-old child is stranger than fiction.

Cell phone video reportedly shows the woman standing outside of a vehicle, giving the driver instructions.

Police said she was giving instructions on how to reverse out of a tight parking spot.

However, the driver the woman was talking to was her 9-year-old son, who ended up backing out of the spot too quickly and crashed into a wall.

Authorities said the child was not injured, but the building was badly damaged.

According to New Port Richey police, the mother was arrested facing child neglect charges.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg man fires gun as Rochester Police Department detain him
Kellogg man fires gun in hotel as Rochester police detain him
Crash scene at the intersection of 55th Street and Bandel Road NW in Rochester.
Rochester police investigating hit and run crash leaving two injured
New Mayo Clinic Store to open.
New Mayo Clinic Store to open
The fighter wing shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday
Minnesota National Guard helps shoot down UFO over Lake Huron
Rochester police investigating after $7K worth of sports trading cards stolen from home
Rochester police investigating $7K worth of sports trading cards stolen from home

Latest News

Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a helicopter crash in...
Officials identify 2 guardsmen killed in Alabama helicopter crash
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team,...
Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81
Coffee Mill Ski Area
Midwest Access: Coffee Mill Ski Area