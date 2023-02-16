Sunny & mild weekend; Active weather returns next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – SE Minnesota and NE Iowa missed out on a BIG chance of snow Thursday. Snowfall amounts were pretty impressive from Thursday’s storm across Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Snowfall amounts (KTTC)

Snowfall amounts across central and southern Iowa ranged from 5-9″ of snow. Lincoln and Omaha saw the heaviest snow with accumulations reaching just shy of a foot in many areas. As of writing this article, the report I’ve seen farthest north with this system was in Waterloo with a total of 2.2″. With the past several storms missing our area, our snowfall deficit continues to grow for the month.

Snowfall stats (KTTC)

Through the first 16 days of February, Rochester has accumulated ZERO inches of snow. The monthly deficit has now grown to -5.9″ and our surplus for the season is just 0.4″. We could be in luck with some snow chances returning to the region next week.

Precip outlook (KTTC)

Long-range guidance is suggesting a somewhat strong weather-maker moving into the upper Midwest by mid-to-late week next week. This will be something we’ll keep a close eye on through the weekend and into early next week.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Quiet conditions will continue until early next week. Highs will be in the lower 20s and upper teens by Thursday and Friday of next week.

Nick

