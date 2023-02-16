Rochester Parks and Rec seeks community feedback on splash pads, improvements

McQuillan Park Splash Pad & Park Improvements
McQuillan Park Splash Pad & Park Improvements
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department is seeking feedback from the community on a planned splash pad and other potential improvements at McQuillan Park, located on the former Longfellow Elementary School site.

The community is encouraged to provide feedback on a digital Polco survey, which will close on March 21, 2023.

Two virtual open house events will take place on March 22, 2023 and held on Teams. The first will be from 12-1 p.m. and the second will take place from 6-7 p.m. There will also be an in-person Open House on March 28 at Longfellow Elementary School located at 2435 20th St. SE from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

“We are excited to bring this project forward. As construction comes to a close on the first splash pad at Lincolnshire Park, we will begin this work at McQuillan. This is a great example of the positive impact the park referendum is having on our ability to deliver amenities and improvements to the community.”

Paul Widman, Director of the Parks & Recreation Department

The McQuillan Park splash pad project will be located at the former Longfellow Elementary School site and will be the City of Rochester’s second stand-alone aquatics feature of this type. The splash pad will be between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet and will contain a number of water play elements. Accompanying amenities will include accessible sidewalks, a restroom facility, benches and shade elements. 

The current budget for the project is $615,000 and will be funded largely by the City of Rochester park referendum, approved by voters in 2020.

The City is also applying for grant funding through the State Outdoor Recreation Grant Program, which would allow an expansion of the facilities located at the former school site. Some of those potential, grant-funded offerings include basketball courts, playground equipment, a picnic shelter and ballfield.

The Parks & Recreation Department is seeking input on both the splash pad features and any facilities which may be desirable to the community should the grant be secured. 

Construction of the improvements will likely start in the spring of 2024, with the opening of the splash pad in 2025. 

More information about the project can be found here.

