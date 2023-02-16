Rare card collection stolen from Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Brent Moos was concerned for his family’s safety after discovering his home was broken into Tuesday afternoon. Upon surveying the damage, Moos noticed a collection of rare sports trading cards had been taken.

Moos had been collecting the cards since he was a child and had accumulated highly rated rookie cards of several Hall of Fame athletes, such as Michael Jordan and Peyton Manning. The thief broke down Moos’s front door and searched the house, taking only the cards.

According to Moos, he estimates about $7,000 worth of cards were stolen from his residence.

“I collected cards as a kid, it was a great hobby, and then when I was an adult, when my wife and I started having kids, I kind of got back into it again,” Moos said.

Moos’s son, Nathan, was the first to arrive home after the break-in occurred and is saddened by the loss of his father’s prized collection.

“It’s hard to see my dad so upset because he’s put so much time into these cards,” Nathan said.

Rochester Police are currently searching for a suspect.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.