Rare card collection stolen from Rochester home

By Noah Caplan
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Brent Moos was concerned for his family’s safety after discovering his home was broken into Tuesday afternoon. Upon surveying the damage, Moos noticed a collection of rare sports trading cards had been taken.

Moos had been collecting the cards since he was a child and had accumulated highly rated rookie cards of several Hall of Fame athletes, such as Michael Jordan and Peyton Manning. The thief broke down Moos’s front door and searched the house, taking only the cards.

According to Moos, he estimates about $7,000 worth of cards were stolen from his residence.

“I collected cards as a kid, it was a great hobby, and then when I was an adult, when my wife and I started having kids, I kind of got back into it again,” Moos said.

Moos’s son, Nathan, was the first to arrive home after the break-in occurred and is saddened by the loss of his father’s prized collection.

“It’s hard to see my dad so upset because he’s put so much time into these cards,” Nathan said.

Rochester Police are currently searching for a suspect.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg man fires gun as Rochester Police Department detain him
Kellogg man fires gun in hotel as Rochester police detain him
Crash scene at the intersection of 55th Street and Bandel Road NW in Rochester.
Rochester Police investigating hit and run crash leaving two injured
Bitter & Pour
Rochester business ranked one of the top speakeasies in United States and Canada
New Mayo Clinic Store to open.
New Mayo Clinic Store to open
The fighter wing shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday
Minnesota National Guard helps shoot down UFO over Lake Huron

Latest News

Feb. Critical Careers- HVAC Technicians
FEBRUARY CRITICAL CAREERS
Rare card collection stolen from Rochester home
Rising in depression and violence among teen girls
Alarming rise in violence and sadness among teen girls
Community Awareness Night
Community Awareness Night draws attention to dangers facing teens