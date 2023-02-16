RCTC to hold PSEO information night

The information night will take place Thursday at the RCTC Fieldhouse at 6:30 p.m.
By KTTC Staff
Feb. 16, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Are you or your child interested in learning more about earning college credit while in high school? If so, think about going to the PSEO information night!

The information night will take place Thursday at the RCTC Fieldhouse at 6:30 p.m.

Under Minnesota Law, high school juniors and seniors can take courses at eligible PSEO (Post Secondary Enrollment Option) schools, such as RCTC in Rochester.

The law allows students in public, non-public and home-schooled students to participate in PSEO, they just have to meet the admission requirements.

