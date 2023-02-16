Pothole season starting early

You can submit your car repair bill to MNDOT if pothole related
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we all know here in Minnesota we have two seasons; winter and road construction. We also know that before road construction starts, we all dodge those nasty potholes as winter thawing sets in.

It seems like we are covering this story a little early, and we are. Normally this is a story we talk about in March and April, but our weather lately is starting to take a toll on some of our roads.

The recent cold clashes with milder weather plus recent rains have started the process of pot holes popping up across the area. In Kasson, sections of Highway 57 are riddled with road crators and these can do damage to your car. If you drop into these holes and get damage to your vehicle you can claim damages to MNDOT.

“MNDOT has a website they can submit the information and its reviewed looked through the legal lens and what was involved then they can get a response on that,” said Mike Dougherty from MNDOT Communications.

The owner of Complete Auto Repair in Rochester says he hasnt seen a big push in repairs from potholes, but the damage to your car can be quite costly.

“A lot of the damage can be on the tire, the sidewall of the rim get damaged cosmetically; one thing that can happen is damage to your steering and suspension components too,” explained owner Travis Batdorf.

When filing your claim, make sure you include pictures of the damage, and have a receipt showing repair of the damage. As for the future of this patch work looks more promising as phase two road constrcuction will start this spring in Kasson.

You can also help MNDOT by reporting bad potholes on their website. Click here top submit your report.

