Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious new Nothing Bundt Cakes Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake.(Hand-out | Nothing Bundt Cakes)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with Oreo to create a new cake flavor that will only be available for a limited time.

The new Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake will be available at stores across the country through March 26, while supplies last.

The first 111 guests at each bakery location on March 6 at 1:11 p.m. will receive a free Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundtlet to help celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic Oreo cookie,” Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp said.

“We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes has nearly 500 franchised and corporate bakeries in more than 40 states and Canada.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg man fires gun as Rochester Police Department detain him
Kellogg man fires gun in hotel as Rochester police detain him
Crash scene at the intersection of 55th Street and Bandel Road NW in Rochester.
Rochester police investigating hit and run crash leaving two injured
New Mayo Clinic Store to open.
New Mayo Clinic Store to open
The fighter wing shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday
Minnesota National Guard helps shoot down UFO over Lake Huron
Rochester police investigating after $7K worth of sports trading cards stolen from home
Rochester police investigating $7K worth of sports trading cards stolen from home

Latest News

National Eagle Center
Midwest Access: Visit to the National Eagle Center
Teresa K. Woodruff, president of Michigan State University, gives an update on the conditions...
Improvements seen in those wounded, Michigan State president says
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Police: Michigan State University shooter was an armed loner
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
EPA chief to hear from Ohio residents about toxic train spill