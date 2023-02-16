Midwest Access: Visit to the National Eagle Center

National Eagle Center
National Eagle Center(National Eagle Center)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access made a stop at the National Eagle Center Thursday. Ed Hahn, the Director of Marketing & Communications, showed Midwest Access anchor Kamie Roesler around the center that is located along the banks of the Mississippi River.

The National Eagle Center is home to four rescued eagles and a Red-Tailed Hawk who have all become ambassadors.

You can purchase admission upon arrival or purchase admission and reserve seats in advance.

Admission prices:

Adults (17+): $12 Youth (4-16): $10 3 & Under: FREE Members: FREE Program Seat Reservation: $3

For tickets and more details, click here.

