Midwest Access: Visit to the National Eagle Center

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access made a stop at the National Eagle Center Thursday. Ed Hahn, the Director of Marketing & Communications, showed Midwest Access anchor Kamie Roesler around the center that is located along the banks of the Mississippi River.

The National Eagle Center is home to four rescued eagles and a Red-Tailed Hawk who have all become ambassadors.

You can purchase admission upon arrival or purchase admission and reserve seats in advance.

Admission prices:

Adults (17+): $12 Youth (4-16): $10 3 & Under: FREE Members: FREE Program Seat Reservation: $3

