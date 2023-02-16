Midwest Access: Coffee Mill Ski Area

Coffee Mill Ski Area
Coffee Mill Ski Area(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Coffee Mill Ski Area is located in Wabasha and offers 10 ski trails with three ski lifts.

It’s open Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday its closed.

You can find ski rates here.

KTTC Midwest Access anchor Kamie Roesler hit the slopes with Hill Manager Henry Pichner on Midwest Access Thursday. Coffee Mill Ski Area will be open this coming weekend.

Map Coffee Mill Ski Area
Map Coffee Mill Ski Area(KTTC)

