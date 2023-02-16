Midwest Access: Coffee Mill Ski Area

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Coffee Mill Ski Area is located in Wabasha and offers 10 ski trails with three ski lifts.

It’s open Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday its closed.

You can find ski rates here.

KTTC Midwest Access anchor Kamie Roesler hit the slopes with Hill Manager Henry Pichner on Midwest Access Thursday. Coffee Mill Ski Area will be open this coming weekend.

Map Coffee Mill Ski Area (KTTC)

