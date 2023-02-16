Local salon is helping the environment one hair at a time

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to Green Circle Salons, the beauty industry sends 877 pounds of waste to the landfill every minute and one local salon is taking steps to change that.

Patty Brown, a stylist at Billa’s Salon Suites, uses practices by Green Circle Salons to help make the beauty industry more sustainable, such as repurposing items that were once sent to the landfill.

The program, from Green Circle Salons helps salons offset emissions and recover up to 95-percent of their beauty waste.

“I think that once you see that it can be done, then it’s hard to go, you know, just ignore it. I started doing it, for three years, I’ve collected over 25 pounds of trash to send them,” mentions Patty Brown, Owner and Operator of Patty Brown Hair Design.

The practices implemented by Patty have been so successful that the owners of Billa’s Salon Suites are hoping to implement Green Circle Salons techniques throughout their entire business.

More information on Green Circle Salons practices can be found here.

