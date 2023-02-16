Local salon is helping the environment one hair at a time

Patty Brown's Salon Waste Collection
Patty Brown's Salon Waste Collection(KTTC)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to Green Circle Salons, the beauty industry sends 877 pounds of waste to the landfill every minute and one local salon is taking steps to change that.

Patty Brown, a stylist at Billa’s Salon Suites, uses practices by Green Circle Salons to help make the beauty industry more sustainable, such as repurposing items that were once sent to the landfill.

The program, from Green Circle Salons helps salons offset emissions and recover up to 95-percent of their beauty waste.

“I think that once you see that it can be done, then it’s hard to go, you know, just ignore it. I started doing it, for three years, I’ve collected over 25 pounds of trash to send them,” mentions Patty Brown, Owner and Operator of Patty Brown Hair Design.

The practices implemented by Patty have been so successful that the owners of Billa’s Salon Suites are hoping to implement Green Circle Salons techniques throughout their entire business.

More information on Green Circle Salons practices can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg man fires gun as Rochester Police Department detain him
Kellogg man fires gun in hotel as Rochester police detain him
Crash scene at the intersection of 55th Street and Bandel Road NW in Rochester.
Rochester police investigating hit and run crash leaving two injured
New Mayo Clinic Store to open.
New Mayo Clinic Store to open
The fighter wing shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday
Minnesota National Guard helps shoot down UFO over Lake Huron
Rochester police investigating after $7K worth of sports trading cards stolen from home
Rochester police investigating $7K worth of sports trading cards stolen from home

Latest News

National Eagle Center
National Eagle Center
Skiing with Midwest Access Final
Skiing with Midwest Access Final
ECO FRIENDLY SALON PRACTICES
ECO FRIENDLY SALON PRACTICES
Chief Swisher
Deputy Chief Swisher leaving Rochester Fire Department after 23 years