A little light snow possible today; milder weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large storm system is brushing past our area to the south today, bringing clouds to the area and a chance for a little light snow in North Iowa while much heavier snowfall is expected between Des Moines and Milwaukee to our south and southeast. A few spots along and south of the Minnesota and Iowa border will experience light snow this morning with just a dusting to half-inch of accumulation possible. The local area overall will deal with clouds and brisk north winds today and high temperatures will be in the low 20s. A few breaks of sunshine will be possible late in the day, but even so, temperatures will remain several degrees colder than the seasonal average. Wind chill indices will be in the single digits for the most part.

A little light snow will be possible in the southeastern part of the area today. We'll have mostly cloudy skies with brisk winds and high temps will be in the low 20s. (KTTC)

Expect mostly cloudy skies with brisk winds and high temps will be in the low 20s. (KTTC)

A light dusting of snow can be expected in parts of North Iowa. (KTTC)

Temperatures will drop quickly to the teens and then single digits later tonight under clear skies and with a diminishing northerly breeze. Wind chills overnight will be slightly below zero.

A mostly sunny sky and southwest breeze will help temperatures warm quickly from just above zero to the upper 20s and low 30s on Friday. Southwest winds will pick up and become quite gusty in the evening as warmer air builds northward.

Temps will be about ten degrees above the seasonal average this weekend. (KTTC)

Warm air will continue to surge northward for the weekend and temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will be about ten degrees above the seasonal average. We’ll have mostly sunny skies Saturday with a slight southwest breeze and afternoon readings will be in the upper 30s. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 30s with just limited rounds of sunshine to go with a gusty southwest breeze.

Expect seasonably cold weather this week and then milder weather over the weekend. (KTTC)

A cold front late Monday will bring a chance of very light snow showers or flurries to the area Monday night and early Tuesday and a larger storm system will possibly bring a better chance of snow to the area Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures, meanwhile, will fall from the low 30s on Presidents’ Day Monday to the 20s for the remainder of the week and for the following weekend.

Aside from the mild weather we'll experience this weekend, temps will be seasonably cold for most of the next week and beyond. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023. Clouds and raw winds will make for a rather cold Thursday with a little snow in north Iowa. Temperatures will improve a bit on Friday with mild weather in store for the weekend. Snow is possible next week. #weather #weatherman #kttcwx #minnesota

