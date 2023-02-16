Deputy Chief Swisher leaving Rochester Fire Department after 23 years

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department announced Thursday that it was Deputy Chief Vance Swisher’s last day with the department.

According to the announcement, Chief Swisher has served Rochester for 23 years, including the last 12 as Deputy Chief.

During his tenure, Chief Swisher worked in or supervised every division of the Department, including Fire Admin, Operations, Fire Marshal Division, Fleet Services, Training, and Hazmat.

Chief Swisher will begin as the new Fire Chief in Ankeny, Iowa next week.

Below is the announcement from RFD.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.