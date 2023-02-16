Critical Careers: HVAC Technicians

By Tom Overlie
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –We are facing an unprecedented challenge finding qualified workers to fill job openings. According to the U-S Chamber of Commerce, we have more than 10-million job openings in the country.

Each month, during our Critical Careers segments, we’re focusing on industries that need workers.

If you’re sitting comfortably in your home, you likely have an HVAC technician to thank. They’re the ones who install and maintain our heating and air conditioning units. And if you’ve ever had yours go out in a crucial moment you know how critical their work is. According to the National Comfort Institute, there are nearly 300-thousand HVAC technicians in the United States, and there are about 110,000 technician jobs are remain unfilled. That’s nearly a 40-percent shortage of workers.

To make matters even more challenging, there are about 23-thousand people who are retiring from the HVAC industry each year.

But HVAC companies like Tonna Manufacturing in Rochester are not only hiring, but training employees and paying them in the process. Emily Christie is the safety and education director at Tonna. “I can bring them into the classroom for a few hours until they get to the point they don’t want to do that anymore. And then we go to the training room and get hands-on experience. So, both hands-on and classroom experience. And while they’re training, they also get a wage.”

Because HVAC technicians are in demand, the salaries are solid. According to Indeed.com, the average base salary in Minnesota is nearly thirty dollars an hour. And the top ten companies in the state range from forty to seventy dollars an hour.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene at the intersection of 55th Street and Bandel Road NW in Rochester.
Rochester Police investigating hit and run crash leaving two injured
Kellogg man fires gun as Rochester Police Department detain him
Kellogg man fires gun in hotel as Rochester police detain him
Bitter & Pour
Rochester business ranked one of the top speakeasies in United States and Canada
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
The fighter wing shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday
Minnesota National Guard helps shoot down UFO over Lake Huron

Latest News

Austin Packers Dance Team looks ahead to state
Austin Packers Dance teams looks ahead to state
KTTC-TV launches 'Circle' to over-the-air lineup
KTTC-TV adds ‘Circle’ to over-the-air lineup
Sunny
Pet of the Week: Sunny
Austin Packers Dance Team
Austin Packers Dance Team looks ahead to state championship