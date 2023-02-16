Community Awareness Night draws attention to dangers facing teens

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Parents were invited to join Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson tonight for Community Awareness Night in Stewartville.

The Sheriff and other members of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office spoke with parents at The Stewartville Performing Arts Center regarding challenges and dangers facing high school aged kids.

The meeting covered key risks with drug use and danger signs, internet risks, social media challenges, along with sex trafficking dangers.

”What are we doing? What are we doing to help our community? We have the D.A.R.E program, so we are trying to do our part as much as we can to educate not only the parents in the community like this, but also the kids to help them make good decisions.” Torgerson said, describing the purpose of the meeting.

“We are trying to do our part as much as we can to educate not only the parents in the community like this, but also the kids to help them make good decisions.”

Torgerson also said he hopes parents who came to the meeting will use the knowledge they gained and share it with others to help ensure that kids stay safe.

Teen Safety Rise in violence and sadness in teen girls Report shows worsening mental health among teenagers

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.