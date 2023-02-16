Community Awareness Night draws attention to dangers facing teens

Community Awareness Night
Community Awareness Night(KTTC)
By Kolton Knapp
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Parents were invited to join Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson tonight for Community Awareness Night in Stewartville.

The Sheriff and other members of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office spoke with parents at The Stewartville Performing Arts Center regarding challenges and dangers facing high school aged kids.

The meeting covered key risks with drug use and danger signs, internet risks, social media challenges, along with sex trafficking dangers.

”What are we doing? What are we doing to help our community? We have the D.A.R.E program, so we are trying to do our part as much as we can to educate not only the parents in the community like this, but also the kids to help them make good decisions.” Torgerson said, describing the purpose of the meeting.

“We are trying to do our part as much as we can to educate not only the parents in the community like this, but also the kids to help them make good decisions.”

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson

Torgerson also said he hopes parents who came to the meeting will use the knowledge they gained and share it with others to help ensure that kids stay safe.

Teen Safety
Rise in violence and sadness in teen girls

Report shows worsening mental health among teenagers

How you can help save a life; identifying the signs of serious depression

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg man fires gun as Rochester Police Department detain him
Kellogg man fires gun in hotel as Rochester police detain him
Crash scene at the intersection of 55th Street and Bandel Road NW in Rochester.
Rochester Police investigating hit and run crash leaving two injured
Bitter & Pour
Rochester business ranked one of the top speakeasies in United States and Canada
New Mayo Clinic Store to open.
New Mayo Clinic Store to open
The fighter wing shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday
Minnesota National Guard helps shoot down UFO over Lake Huron

Latest News

Feb. Critical Careers- HVAC Technicians
FEBRUARY CRITICAL CAREERS
Rochester
Rare card collection stolen from Rochester home
Rare card collection stolen from Rochester home
Rising in depression and violence among teen girls
Alarming rise in violence and sadness among teen girls