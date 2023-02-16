Byron eighth graders work to create student resource room

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) –Some Byron Middle Schoolers are working on a special project to help all students meet basic need while protecting their privacy.

These 8th graders are part of the Design Studio.

As a class project, they’re seeking community partners to help them create a student resource room.

The room will be named The Cubby.

This would be a place where any classmate could pick up personal care items that they may not be able to get from a parent or caregiver.

Donations will be accepted at the Middle School office March 6 - 10.

You can drop by donations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eventually, these students hope to also have an app so kids can request items they may need anonymously to avoid any potential embarrassment.

