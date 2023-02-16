Byron eighth graders work to create student resource room

Byron Middle School students plan future student resource room
Byron Middle School students plan future student resource room(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) –Some Byron Middle Schoolers are working on a special project to help all students meet basic need while protecting their privacy.

These 8th graders are part of the Design Studio.

As a class project, they’re seeking community partners to help them create a student resource room.

The room will be named The Cubby.

This would be a place where any classmate could pick up personal care items that they may not be able to get from a parent or caregiver.

Donations will be accepted at the Middle School office March 6 - 10.

You can drop by donations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eventually, these students hope to also have an app so kids can request items they may need anonymously to avoid any potential embarrassment.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg man fires gun as Rochester Police Department detain him
Kellogg man fires gun in hotel as Rochester police detain him
Crash scene at the intersection of 55th Street and Bandel Road NW in Rochester.
Rochester police investigating hit and run crash leaving two injured
New Mayo Clinic Store to open.
New Mayo Clinic Store to open
The fighter wing shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday
Minnesota National Guard helps shoot down UFO over Lake Huron
Rochester police investigating after $7K worth of sports trading cards stolen from home
Rochester police investigating $7K worth of sports trading cards stolen from home

Latest News

National Eagle Center
Midwest Access: Visit to the National Eagle Center
Coffee Mill Ski Area
Midwest Access: Coffee Mill Ski Area
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Saint Mary’s University receives $25M gift, largest in school’s history