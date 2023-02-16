Bluestem paychecks delayed, employees speak out.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester-area group of mental health clinics employees haven’t seen a paycheck in weeks and employees have been on strike, waiting for management to pay.

Employees are sharing their experiences and when the trouble started. They say they have had enough and with no real answers from the company’s CEO, Seth Franz, many are wondering what comes next.

Several Bluestem employees said issues with pay have been around since the company opened in 2021. Employees report many excuses being given like the bank being too small or insurance complications.

Madi Hogue said she doesn’t want clients to think she is giving up on them.

“It has to stop. We have to get paid on time or its going to affect the services we provide,” Hogue said.

Fellow employee Natalie Quandt said they’ve told management what their expectations are when it comes to being paid.

“If our expectations are to show up to work on time, I expect the same thing in return is to get paid on time and I know that’s been really hard on employees not getting paid on time the lack of stability,” Quandt said.

Employees decided to strike after the most recent delay in paychecks, forcing the Byron location to temporarily close its doors. The Rochester location is continuing to operate with only about 50% of its staff.

CEO Franz said this in a statement.

We support our employees in exercising their first amendment rights. We are trying to work through this as quickly as possible for both a short term and long term fix.

Bluestem employee Siarra Valdez said she’s not buying his excuses any longer.

“He’s feeding us lies and enough is enough. it’s not stable for us to live this way and it’s not healthy for any of us,” Valdez said.

“I come to work for the clients and my response was that we do care the clients so much and that’s why we are taking this stance because if we don’t things are just going to continue and so the more, we are paid late the more people who are going to start quitting and then we won’t have services at all for the children because there’s not going to be a company left,” Bluestem employee Jon Arndt said.

Employee Heather Sommers said she’s upset this is affecting clients, but the delays can’t continue.

“I apologize to the families for us not being there, but we have families as well and we’ve got to figure this situation out,” Sommers said.

