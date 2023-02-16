Alarming rise in violence and sadness among teen girls

Rising in depression and violence among teen girls
Rising in depression and violence among teen girls(KMVT-NEWS)
By Kolton Knapp
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –According to the CDC, nearly 57% of U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021. This is twice that of teen boys, representing a nearly 60-percent increase.

In addition to that, more than half of LGBTQ+ students had recently experienced poor mental health- and a concerning 1 out of five have attempted suicide in the past year.

The report also showed worsening levels of hopelessness across racial group, with reported suicide attempts increasing among both white and black teenagers.

Sarah Trane, a Pediatric Psychologist for Mayo, said that the rising levels of sadness and violence may be a result of many factors- including social media and school stress like shooting drills- as well as more anxiety brought out by the pandemic.

“A lot has happened with our teens. They’ve had to grow up in a different environment,” Trane said. “On top of that, we were seeing mental health issues rise before the pandemic, so those of us in pediatrics are not surprised at all those things escalated with COVID.”

She also said that there were proper ways to address the added stress and depression in teen kids- which can often manifest itself in unsettling ways.

“When teens are under stress, the hallmark sign is irritability- so they aren’t being sassy or disrespectful... they might just be under a lot of stress. So just give them space...There are so many pressures on them regarding their safety that has raised levels of anxiety that we haven’t seen before.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg man fires gun as Rochester Police Department detain him
Kellogg man fires gun in hotel as Rochester police detain him
Crash scene at the intersection of 55th Street and Bandel Road NW in Rochester.
Rochester Police investigating hit and run crash leaving two injured
Bitter & Pour
Rochester business ranked one of the top speakeasies in United States and Canada
New Mayo Clinic Store to open.
New Mayo Clinic Store to open
The fighter wing shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron Sunday
Minnesota National Guard helps shoot down UFO over Lake Huron

Latest News

Feb. Critical Careers- HVAC Technicians
FEBRUARY CRITICAL CAREERS
Rochester
Rare card collection stolen from Rochester home
Rare card collection stolen from Rochester home
Community Awareness Night
Community Awareness Night draws attention to dangers facing teens