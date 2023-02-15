Winter weather has returned, but the weekend is still looking mild

By Ted Schmidt
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold air is blowing into the region today on the heels of the storm system that brought mild, but soggy weather to the area on Tuesday. Expect gray skies with a break of sunshine or two in the area this afternoon and temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s. Wind chill levels will be in the single digits and low teens, making this the coldest day since the end of last week.

Clouds will hang around tonight with brisk north winds and temperatures will dip into the low and mid-teens. Light snow will develop late in the night in northeastern Iowa as a large storm system approaches from the southwest.

Light snow will continue to impact the southeastern part of the area, mainly in northeastern Iowa on Thursday morning. Areas along and south of the Minnesota-Iowa border may end up with a very light dusting of accumulation early in the day and up to an inch may accumulate closer to Decorah to the southeast. Central and southern Iowa can expect several inches of accumulation early tomorrow and the heaviest band of activity will stretch to the northeast into northwestern Illinois and far southern Wisconsin. High temperatures in our area will be in the low 20s with brisk northwest winds that will keep wind chill values in the single digits.

After a sunny and seasonably cold Friday that will feature high temperatures in the upper 20 and brisk south winds, we’ll enjoy a mild and dry weekend. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper30s to low 40s and a gusty southwest breeze. Sunday will be mild as well, but with less sunshine and a slightly lighter southerly breeze.

There will be a slight chance of light snow showers late Monday into Tuesday next week with a chance for perhaps a little more snow next Thursday. Temperatures, meanwhile, will be more seasonable with readings in the low 30s on Presidents’ Day Monday and 20s for the remainder of the week.

Aside from the mild temps expected this weekend, the next several days will be colder and more seasonable than the past few days have been.
Aside from the mild temps expected this weekend, the next several days will be colder and more seasonable than the past few days have been.(KTTC)

