Taco John’s shows off new burrito on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Taco John’s joined Midwest Access Wednesday to show off its newest addition to its ValuEST Menu.

Starting Monday, Jan. 30 you could get the Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito for $2 and the NEW Nacho Crunch Chicken Burrito for $3 on the ValuEST Menu.

Guests can order in-store or use the drive-thru and mobile app.

Both burritos start with a warm flour tortilla, crunchy tortilla chips and creamy nacho cheese. The Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito adds seasoned American beef and Taco John’s mild sauce for a classic Mexican flavor, while the Nacho Crunch Chicken Burrito highlights grilled all-white meat chicken and zesty chipotle lime sauce.

Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and everyday value starting at $1, $2 and $3 on the ValuEST Menu.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.