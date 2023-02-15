Taco John’s shows off new burrito on Midwest Access

Taco John's
Taco John's(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Taco John’s joined Midwest Access Wednesday to show off its newest addition to its ValuEST Menu.

Starting Monday, Jan. 30 you could get the Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito for $2 and the NEW Nacho Crunch Chicken Burrito for $3 on the ValuEST Menu.

Guests can order in-store or use the drive-thru and mobile app.

Both burritos start with a warm flour tortilla, crunchy tortilla chips and creamy nacho cheese. The Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito adds seasoned American beef and Taco John’s mild sauce for a classic Mexican flavor, while the Nacho Crunch Chicken Burrito highlights grilled all-white meat chicken and zesty chipotle lime sauce.

Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and everyday value starting at $1, $2 and $3 on the ValuEST Menu.

