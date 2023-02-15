Rochester Police investigating hit and run crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police, Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance were on the scene of a hit and run crash.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 55th Street and Bandel Road NW in Rochester.

Rochester Police said two people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department or Crime Stoppers. People can provide information anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.