Rochester Police investigating hit and run crash

Crash scene at the intersection of 55th Street and Bandel Road NW in Rochester.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police, Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance were on the scene of a hit and run crash.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 55th Street and Bandel Road NW in Rochester.

Rochester Police said two people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department or Crime Stoppers. People can provide information anonymously.

