Rochester police investigating $7K worth of sports trading cards stolen from home

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a burglary from a northwest Rochester home.

According to RPD, it happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Fairway Dr. NW.

The homeowner, a 44-year-old man, discovered his front door had been kicked in with signs of forced entry. He then called the police.

When police arrived, they did not find anyone inside the home.

It appeared that about $7,000 worth of sports trading cards were stolen.

RPD said the homeowner sells sports trading cards online but it is not sure if this was a targeted theft or not.

An investigation is ongoing.

