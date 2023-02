ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Paws and Claws in Rochester has many pets to adopt. Wednesday, Sunny visited the KTTC studio.

Sunny is a young orange tabby, about eight months old. His brother Corky was recently adopted, and now Sunny needs a forever home.

You can adopt Sunny for $150 + microchip fee $30 + tax.

Learn more here.

