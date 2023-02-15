Pet Partners ‘Pet of the Year’ competition is underway

Pet of the Year Contest
Pet of the Year Contest(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Pet Partners is the national nonprofit that registers therapy animals all over the United States.

It is looking for its annual Pet of the Year, which can be any animal, not just a therapy pet. It’s a fundraising campaign and contest that helps support therapy animals that visit your area hospitals and schools.

If you would like to support a pet of the year, find more information here.


Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene at the intersection of 55th Street and Bandel Road NW in Rochester.
Rochester Police investigating hit and run crash leaving two injured
Bitter & Pour
Rochester business ranked one of the top speakeasies in United States and Canada
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
SE Rochester garage, vehicle a total loss after fire
SE Rochester garage, vehicles a total loss after fire
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high...
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot revealed in California

Latest News

Millie
Pet Portrait Contest Winner: Millie
KTTC Pet Portrait Finalists
Midwest Access Pet Portrait Finalists
Crash scene at the intersection of 55th Street and Bandel Road NW in Rochester.
Rochester Police investigating hit and run crash leaving two injured
Rochester police investigating after $7K worth of sports trading cards stolen from home
Rochester police investigating $7K worth of sports trading cards stolen from home