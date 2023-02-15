Pet Partners ‘Pet of the Year’ competition is underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Pet Partners is the national nonprofit that registers therapy animals all over the United States.

It is looking for its annual Pet of the Year, which can be any animal, not just a therapy pet. It’s a fundraising campaign and contest that helps support therapy animals that visit your area hospitals and schools.

If you would like to support a pet of the year, find more information here.







Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.