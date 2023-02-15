Next storm system stays south; Beautiful weekend ahead

We miss out on the heavy snowfall Thursday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We missed out on the snowfall Tuesday and it appears our region will miss out on the snowfall again on Thursday.

Rainfall Recap:

Rainfall amounts
(KTTC)

Rainfall is not the type of precipitation we are used to seeing in February. Temperatures stayed in the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday keeping our precip type as rain. Rainfall amounts ranged from 0.25-1.00″ for most of SE MN and NE IA Tuesday. The rainfall accumulation at RST was 0.76″. If we use a standard 10/1 (snow to liquid) ratio, we could have seen around 6-8″ of snowfall if temperatures would have been below freezing.

Thursday’s System:

Snowfall forecast
(KTTC)

The track of Thursday’s weather-maker will be far enough south to keep the snowfall accumulations to our south. A heavy band of snow will stretch from central IA through southern WI on Thursday. Some minor snowfall accumulations will be possible in northern IA.

Local snowfall amounts
(KTTC)

Local snowfall amounts should stay well less than 1″. Areas along and north of I-90 might see a dusting from this system (IF LUCKY).

Precip chances ahead
(KTTC)

Quiet conditions will settle in through the weekend. We are tracking two more weather-makers for next week, which could bring some accumulating snowfall to the upper Midwest.

7-day forecast
(KTTC)

Nick

