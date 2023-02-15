New Mayo Clinic Store to open

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic is getting ready to open up a new store in Rochester.

The director of Mayo Clinic Stores says this will allow for better access to medical needs like C-PAP machines, compression socks, and mobility devices for patients who can’t navigate downtown Rochester easily. Patients can also pick up prescriptions and use their insurance at this store.

“It’s something our patients have been asking for years something not downtown that they have access to, easy parking, things like that that we have been getting feedback on for a while and especially for this community most of our patients downtown are durable medical equipment patients, now we have the ability to service patients within our community,” store director Scott Welder said.

The store is located at 1201 South Broadway and masks are required to shop at the store. The official grand opening is on Thursday.

