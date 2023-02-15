Kellogg man fires gun in hotel as Rochester police detain him

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened at a hotel in south Rochester early Wednesday morning.

According to RPD, officers went to Extended Say America located at 55 Wood Lake Drive SE around 12:15 a.m. after a report of people with guns on the property.

A witness informed officers that a man with a gun was walking through the lobby. Officers followed the suspect to a laundry room and approached him. As they went to handcuff him, the suspect refused lawful commands and physically resisted officers. While he was physically resisting, he reached into his pocket and pulled out a firearm.

Before officers could disarm him, he fired one shot that went into the floor. It took four officers several minutes to ultimately detain the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as David Ray Collier, 33, of Kellogg, Minnesota.

“RPD officers are dedicated professionals who respond to calls for service that often involve people who put police at substantial risk each and every shift. This was a dangerous situation with an armed suspect that could have easily resulted in the use of deadly force. The officers demonstrated courage, skill and quick action, leading to a safe conclusion and the apprehension of the suspect.”

Chief Jim Franklin

RPD said Callier had two active probation violation warrants issued this month. He has multiple felony convictions including burglary, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, controlled substance crimes and domestic assault.

