Earn $1K by watching 10 hours of dog movies

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In honor of National Love Your Pet Day on February 20, Pettable wants to show appreciation for pets, especially dogs, and the roles they play.

To celebrate pets of all types, Pettable is hiring a Chief Doggie Flicks Officer. This person will watch 10 hours of feel-good movies about dogs and write a post for the Pettable blog reviewing and ranking each of the movies.

Check out the job description and apply here.

