Dancing the night away at 125 Live
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Love was in the air tonight at 125-LIVE as couples danced the night away.
Tonight, they had their annual Valentines dinner and brought in the ‘Rock’in Hep Cats Band’. Couples put on their dancing shoes along with a whole lot of red and pink to celebrate their love.
“Just seeing everybody happy, coming together and enjoying Valentine’s Day- whether your single, married, dating someone- all just coming together to have a good night. So, every year we sell out and bring in a super fun band. Just enjoy each other’s company and just have a little fun and kick up our heals,” program manager Robin Hoelzler said.
