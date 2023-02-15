Children, adults thrown from Amish buggy after crash in Floyd County

(KSFY)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLWELL, Iowa (KTTC) – Four children and two adults were taken to the hospital after their buggy was hit by a truck in Floyd County.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on 140th Street in Colwell, about ten miles north of Charles City.

According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), Jim Whitmarsh, 66, of Charles City, was eastbound on 140th Street when it struck an Amish buggy from behind.

All six riders in the buggy were thrown from the carriage.

The children involved were ages zero, two, four, and six. The adults were Lavern, 32, and Teresa, 27, Stauffer.

Everyone onboard the buggy was taken to Floyd County Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is not clear.

The accident remains under investigation.

ISP was assisted on scene by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Colwell Volunteer Fire Department, Floyd Volunteer Fire Department, American Medical Response, and Chickasaw EMS.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

