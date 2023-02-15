Austin Packers Dance Team looks ahead to state championship

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Packers Dance Team has a big weekend ahead of them, as they are heading to state for the 21st year in a row.

The competition kicks off Saturday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The team of 32 girls and one boy have been working hard, competing nearly every Saturday since November.

“From the time we were literally 2 years old we were dancing,” team member Nora Tweeten said.

The team dances in both jazz and high kick. They are going to state for high kick. They won first place for first time last year.

Team member Chloe Jenkins spoke for her fellow seniors.

“I’m so excited, just because it’s our last year ever dancing, and we get to go to state,” she said. “We get the honor of going again and I just hope we do so good.”

The dancers said even though they love dancing, it’s the connections that make everything worth it.

“I feel like we are so close as a team, it’s like a family more than a team,” Jenkins said.

The girls also said they owe part of their success to the community support in Austin.

“Every competition we go to, we look up and see that sea of red,” Tweeten said. “They are the biggest, the loudest. The energy they bring really helps us do good too.”

And as the seniors mark their last year with the dance team, some advice for the younger generation.

“Keeping a positive attitude is really important,” team member Maddie Staska said. “That basically gets you through everything. Attitude and mindset. We work on that a lot.”

“Just pushing yourself to be the best you can be and wanna be,” team member Kara Wolfs said.

There is a pep fest Thursday at Austin High School from 9:20 a.m.-9:45 a.m. to celebrate the team.

There are many local dance teams headed to the state competition at the Target Center.

