Tracking our next weather-maker; Warm & sunny this weekend

Snow will stay just to our south Thursday
Futuretrack
Futuretrack(KTTC)
By Nick Jansen
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Showers have dominated the region Tuesday and that will continue through Wednesday morning. Our next weather-maker will impact the region Thursday into Friday.

Rainfall amounts Tuesday:

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts across SE MN and NE IA have ranged from 0.10″ to 0.50″ (these reports are as of 4 p.m. Tuesday).

Tonight's forecast
Tonight's forecast(KTTC)

Showers will continue overnight with another 0.10-0.20″ of rainfall being possible. Winds will be strong out of the southwest around 20-30 mph with gusts around 40 mph at times. As temperatures drop near 30-32­°, our precip type could change to a rain/snow mix early Wednesday morning. Wintry precipitation amounts are expected to be minor.

Late-Week Weather-Maker:

Storm track
Storm track(KTTC)

The next weather-maker to impact the upper Midwest is expected to just stay far enough south that we’ll miss out on the heavy band of snow. The current projected storm track takes the low through central Missouri and southern Illinois. This should keep the majority of the snowfall out of SE Minnesota, however, northern Iowa could see some minor snowfall accumulations.

Early Look at Snowfall Totals:

Early look at snowfall forecast
Early look at snowfall forecast(KTTC)

The current forecast has the bulk of the snowfall falling south of I-90 on Thursday. Areas south of I-90 will see accumulations of around 0-2″ of snow. If you’re north of I-90, snowfall accumulations will be around 0-1″.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will take a dip near seasonal averages on Thursday and Friday. Then highs will warm right back into the lower 40s this upcoming weekend.

