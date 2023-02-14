St. Ansgar Girl Scouts surprise nursing home residents with cookies

Girl Scouts donate cookies
Girl Scouts donate cookies(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Girl Scouts were on a mission to spread joy ahead of Valentine’s Day in Austin Monday.

A couple members of the St. Ansgar Elementary Girl Scout troop stopped at Good Samaritan Society Comforcare senior care center.

Staff at the center pooled their money and bought girl scout cookies for all of the residents and the girls surprised them.

“It’s kind of fun to see them be so joyful because after we tell them that they don’t have to pay for them, they’re just so happy,” Girl Scout Liv Nelson said. “It’s very rewarding.”

The Thin Mints were the most popular cookie among the residents.

