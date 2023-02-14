Rochester Police Department recruits complete CPR & first aid training

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Valentine’s Day is all about the hearts, and one Rochester public safety department is taking that literally.

Tuesday, Rochester Police Department’s (RPD) newest recruits completed their mandatory CPR and first aid training.

Trainers taught recruits several different first aid skills like rescue breaths, the Heimlich maneuver and the Automated External Defibrillators or AED.

In 2022, Officers used AEDs on people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest nineteen times.

Many of the recruits have been CPR certified in the past through other police departments, the military and other jobs, and some of the officers have had to use their life saving skills in the field.

“I have had to use it in three different incidents with infants involved. It’s just one of those situations that you train for and you just gotta push through it,” RPD police officer James Kenison said.

Rochester Police Department was the first in the country to put portable defibrillators in squad cars as part of a study spearheaded by Dr. Roger White, an anesthesiologist with the Mayo Clinic. Dr. White first approached RPD about the study back in 1990.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.