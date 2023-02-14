Rochester Downtown Alliance gives away Valentine’s Day flowers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Downtown Alliance Clean and Safe Ambassadors were on a mission to spread Valentine’s Day cheer Tuesday.

The ambassadors were in the Galleria at University Square, handing out flowers to the public. To help make the event happen, the People’s Food Co-op donated 800 carnations.

“It’s just the smile,” Clean and Safe Ambassador Operations Manager Cam Hurd said. “You can tell a lot from somebody just from their smile, and we got a lot of smiles today, lots of made days. I’d have to say that my team definitely did a good job.”

Hurd said the event was his idea, and after he spoke to the team it got the green light.

“We decided that it would be good and smooth,” he said. “It’s easier and doesn’t take months and months to plan like some of our other events do.”

RDA said they hope the flower giveaway can become a yearly event.

