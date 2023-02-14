Rochester chocolate shop sees busy Valentine’s Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Chocolaterie Stam in downtown Rochester was busy Tuesday, as Valentine’s Day is a big holiday for the shop.

The shop has been located in the Galleria at University Square for 15 years.

Owned by Katie and Travis Yager, it specializes in various different kinds of chocolates, gelato and sweet treats.

Travis said staff has been working long days getting ready for today. He said Valentine’s Day is the only day of the year where they make chocolate-covered strawberries. They made 10 cases - which comes out to be a lot of berries.

Travis said business has been good, but the mall definitely isn’t as busy as it was pre-pandemic.

“It’s Valentine’s Day so it’s like the Super Bowl for us,” he said. “Traffic’s just very different, especially around the lunch hour, it’s just a lot quieter than it used to be.”

Travis said they get a lot of pre-orders, but on Valentine’s Day, there are a lot of last-minute shoppers, too.

“Usually, the men just show up and you know, last minute,” he said.

For more information on Chocolaterie Stam, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.