ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jennie Brass goes by the name Foxy and she specializes in many forms of art. Two of those include resin art and pet portraits. She will be showcasing both of these styles on Midwest Access this week.

Tuesday she shared how she makes some of her resin projects.

You can find a step-by-step tutorial here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.