Pine Island couple celebrates 77 years of marriage

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – In 1946, Kenneth asked Shirley for her hand in marriage.

“He came home on leave to get married and then he went back the next day. So, he’s a WWII vet and she waited for him,” Candy Finley, Ken and Shirley’s only daughter said.

Now, the Hall’s are celebrating 77 years of marriage with their family.

“They’ve been together every single day since grandpa came back from the service,” Amy Myrom, one of the Hall’s granddaughters said.

The 5-generation family consists of Ken and Shirley, their 4 kids, 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren, with more great and great-great grandchildren on the way.

The way they are in love right now, today, is the same as when they met and fell in love.

The family has thrown big parties for milestone years such as Ken and Shirley’s 25th, 40th, 65th and 70th anniversaries, but with Ken’s declining health, they know this year’s anniversary is one to cherish.

“When he was in the hospital, when they got back together then Mom says that was the longest time they’d ever been apart. He was in the hospital for 2 and a half weeks,” said the Hall’s eldest son, Wayne Hall.

“She wants to be with him. She said if he goes, she wants to go too because then they can be in the cemetery together. That’s how their love is,” Finley continued.

Though time may be short for the couple, their impact on their family is forever.

“I don’t think any of us could give them what they’ve given us,” Myrom said.

