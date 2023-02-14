Permanent Jewelry for Galentine’s Day

Poppy and June Jewlery permanent jewelry
Poppy and June Jewlery permanent jewelry(KTTC)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One of the most popular gifts on Valentine’s Day is jewelry, but what about a more permanent version?

KTTC’s Darian Leddy and Ashley Walker visited a Rochester woman who quit her job as a nurse at Mayo Clinic with the birth of her fourth child and began her own permanent jewelry business, Poppy and June Jewlery.

Samantha Irlbeck hosts pop-up events as well as public and private parties, to learn more about Poppy and June Jewelry or get in contact with her about an event, you can visit her Instagram here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

